Ruchinfra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.89 crore, down 30.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ruchi Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.89 crore in March 2023 down 30.76% from Rs. 20.06 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2023 down 105.86% from Rs. 36.50 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2023 down 92.78% from Rs. 54.88 crore in March 2022.
Ruchinfra shares closed at 8.90 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.09% returns over the last 6 months and -3.78% over the last 12 months.
|Ruchi Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.89
|18.10
|20.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.89
|18.10
|20.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.18
|0.21
|0.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|5.26
|7.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|-0.03
|0.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.19
|3.30
|3.42
|Depreciation
|4.24
|3.90
|4.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.30
|5.31
|74.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.04
|0.15
|-69.89
|Other Income
|0.76
|0.32
|120.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|0.47
|50.71
|Interest
|2.26
|2.08
|2.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.54
|-1.61
|48.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.54
|-1.61
|48.14
|Tax
|-0.41
|0.39
|11.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.13
|-2.00
|36.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.13
|-2.00
|36.50
|Minority Interest
|-0.01
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.14
|-2.00
|36.50
|Equity Share Capital
|21.55
|20.52
|20.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.14
|1.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.14
|1.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.14
|1.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.14
|1.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited