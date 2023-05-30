Ruchinfra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.89 crore, down 30.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.89 crore in March 2023 down 30.76% from Rs. 20.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2023 down 105.86% from Rs. 36.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2023 down 92.78% from Rs. 54.88 crore in March 2022.

Ruchinfra shares closed at 8.90 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.09% returns over the last 6 months and -3.78% over the last 12 months.