    Ruchinfra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.89 crore, down 30.76% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ruchi Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.89 crore in March 2023 down 30.76% from Rs. 20.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2023 down 105.86% from Rs. 36.50 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2023 down 92.78% from Rs. 54.88 crore in March 2022.

    Ruchinfra shares closed at 8.90 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.09% returns over the last 6 months and -3.78% over the last 12 months.

    Ruchi Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.8918.1020.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.8918.1020.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.180.210.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods--5.267.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.02-0.030.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.193.303.42
    Depreciation4.243.904.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.305.3174.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.040.15-69.89
    Other Income0.760.32120.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.280.4750.71
    Interest2.262.082.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.54-1.6148.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.54-1.6148.14
    Tax-0.410.3911.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.13-2.0036.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.13-2.0036.50
    Minority Interest-0.01----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.14-2.0036.50
    Equity Share Capital21.5520.5220.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-0.141.74
    Diluted EPS-0.15-0.141.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-0.141.74
    Diluted EPS-0.15-0.141.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 11:52 am