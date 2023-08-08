English
    Ruchinfra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.58 crore, down 6.06% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ruchi Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.58 crore in June 2023 down 6.06% from Rs. 17.65 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2023 up 45.54% from Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.63 crore in June 2023 up 11.61% from Rs. 10.42 crore in June 2022.

    Ruchinfra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2022.

    Ruchinfra shares closed at 8.85 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.50% returns over the last 6 months and 11.32% over the last 12 months.

    Ruchi Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.5813.8917.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.5813.8917.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.290.180.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.030.02-0.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.703.192.51
    Depreciation3.624.243.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.547.305.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.40-1.046.07
    Other Income4.610.760.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.01-0.286.75
    Interest1.742.262.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.27-2.544.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.27-2.544.41
    Tax1.38-0.411.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.89-2.133.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.89-2.133.36
    Minority Interest---0.01--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.89-2.143.36
    Equity Share Capital21.5521.5520.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.19-0.140.12
    Diluted EPS0.15-0.150.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.19-0.140.12
    Diluted EPS0.15-0.150.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 10:42 am

