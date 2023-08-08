Ruchinfra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.58 crore, down 6.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.58 crore in June 2023 down 6.06% from Rs. 17.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2023 up 45.54% from Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.63 crore in June 2023 up 11.61% from Rs. 10.42 crore in June 2022.

Ruchinfra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2022.

Ruchinfra shares closed at 8.85 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.50% returns over the last 6 months and 11.32% over the last 12 months.