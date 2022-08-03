Ruchinfra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.65 crore, up 2.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.65 crore in June 2022 up 2.44% from Rs. 17.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2022 up 110% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.42 crore in June 2022 up 6.44% from Rs. 9.79 crore in June 2021.

Ruchinfra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2021.

Ruchinfra shares closed at 8.20 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.42% returns over the last 6 months and 1.86% over the last 12 months.