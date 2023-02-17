Ruchinfra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.10 crore, up 21.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ruchi Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.10 crore in December 2022 up 21.48% from Rs. 14.90 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2022 up 17.36% from Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2022 down 20.26% from Rs. 5.48 crore in December 2021.
Ruchinfra shares closed at 9.25 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.13% returns over the last 6 months and -3.65% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ruchi Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.10
|14.67
|14.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.10
|14.67
|14.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.21
|0.38
|0.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.26
|--
|1.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.30
|2.72
|2.39
|Depreciation
|3.90
|3.82
|4.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.31
|4.11
|5.59
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|3.66
|1.34
|Other Income
|0.32
|1.11
|-0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.47
|4.77
|1.32
|Interest
|2.08
|2.23
|2.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.61
|2.54
|-1.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.61
|2.54
|-1.42
|Tax
|0.39
|0.50
|1.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.00
|2.04
|-2.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.00
|2.04
|-2.43
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.00
|2.04
|-2.42
|Equity Share Capital
|20.52
|20.52
|20.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.06
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.06
|-0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.06
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.06
|-0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited