 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ruchinfra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.10 crore, up 21.48% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ruchi Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.10 crore in December 2022 up 21.48% from Rs. 14.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2022 up 17.36% from Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2022 down 20.26% from Rs. 5.48 crore in December 2021.

Ruchi Infrastructure
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18.10 14.67 14.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18.10 14.67 14.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.21 0.38 0.44
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.26 -- 1.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.03 -0.02 -0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.30 2.72 2.39
Depreciation 3.90 3.82 4.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.31 4.11 5.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.15 3.66 1.34
Other Income 0.32 1.11 -0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.47 4.77 1.32
Interest 2.08 2.23 2.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.61 2.54 -1.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.61 2.54 -1.42
Tax 0.39 0.50 1.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.00 2.04 -2.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.00 2.04 -2.43
Minority Interest -- -- 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.00 2.04 -2.42
Equity Share Capital 20.52 20.52 20.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 0.06 -0.16
Diluted EPS -0.14 0.06 -0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 0.06 -0.16
Diluted EPS -0.14 0.06 -0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited