    Ruchinfra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.10 crore, up 21.48% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ruchi Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.10 crore in December 2022 up 21.48% from Rs. 14.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2022 up 17.36% from Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2022 down 20.26% from Rs. 5.48 crore in December 2021.

    Ruchinfra shares closed at 9.25 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.13% returns over the last 6 months and -3.65% over the last 12 months.

    Ruchi Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.1014.6714.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.1014.6714.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.210.380.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.26--1.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.03-0.02-0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.302.722.39
    Depreciation3.903.824.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.314.115.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.153.661.34
    Other Income0.321.11-0.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.474.771.32
    Interest2.082.232.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.612.54-1.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.612.54-1.42
    Tax0.390.501.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.002.04-2.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.002.04-2.43
    Minority Interest----0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.002.04-2.42
    Equity Share Capital20.5220.5220.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.140.06-0.16
    Diluted EPS-0.140.06-0.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.140.06-0.16
    Diluted EPS-0.140.06-0.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:44 am