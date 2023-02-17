Ruchinfra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.10 crore, up 21.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.10 crore in December 2022 up 21.48% from Rs. 14.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2022 up 17.36% from Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2022 down 20.26% from Rs. 5.48 crore in December 2021.

Ruchinfra shares closed at 9.25 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.13% returns over the last 6 months and -3.65% over the last 12 months.