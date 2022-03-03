Ruchinfra Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.90 crore, up 5.6% Y-o-Y
March 03, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ruchi Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.90 crore in December 2021 up 5.6% from Rs. 14.11 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2021 up 47.73% from Rs. 4.63 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.48 crore in December 2021 up 23.98% from Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2020.
Ruchinfra shares closed at 8.20 on March 02, 2022 (NSE)
|Ruchi Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.90
|17.20
|14.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.90
|17.20
|14.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.44
|0.42
|0.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.00
|0.43
|1.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|-0.07
|0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.39
|2.56
|2.85
|Depreciation
|4.16
|4.16
|4.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.59
|5.30
|4.97
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.34
|4.40
|-0.59
|Other Income
|-0.02
|0.37
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.32
|4.77
|-0.34
|Interest
|2.74
|2.87
|3.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.42
|1.90
|-3.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.42
|1.90
|-3.53
|Tax
|1.01
|0.40
|1.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.43
|1.50
|-4.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.43
|1.50
|-4.63
|Minority Interest
|0.01
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.42
|1.50
|-4.63
|Equity Share Capital
|20.52
|20.52
|20.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.03
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.03
|-0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.03
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.03
|-0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited