Ruchinfra Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.11 crore, down 19.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.11 crore in December 2020 down 19.56% from Rs. 17.54 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.63 crore in December 2020 up 16.73% from Rs. 5.56 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2020 up 63.1% from Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2019.

Ruchinfra shares closed at 7.05 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)