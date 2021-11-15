MARKET NEWS

Ruchi Soya Q2 net profit jumps 29.6% to Rs 164.3 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 126.73 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

PTI
November 15, 2021 / 04:32 PM IST
Baba Ramdev-led Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd on Monday posted a 29.62 per cent jump to Rs 164.27 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2021-22, on robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 126.73 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Net income during July-September 2021 rose to Rs 6,010.99 crore, compared with Rs 3,990.72 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses rose to Rs 5,790.52 crore, from Rs 3,863.98 crore a year ago.

Ruchi Soya’s branded business, including brands sold under royalty arrangements and institutional segment, achieved sales of Rs 45,511.82 crore in the second quarter of 2021-22 fiscal.

Close

The dood business segment achieved sales of Rs 431.12 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal, contributing to 9.56 per cent of the company’s total branded business.

The company brands include Ruchi Gold, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Nutrela and Ruchi Star, among others.

In the current year, Ruchi Soya Industries has launched 'Ruchi Sunlight', a blended edible oil, biscuits, cookies, ruck and other bakery products under the Patanjali brand name.

The company has also made a foray into vegetarian nutraceutical and wellness products under the joint branding of Nutrela and Patanjali.

Ruchi Soya has filed a draft red herring prospectus dated June 12, 2021, with markets regulator SEBI.

Shares of the company on Monday closed 2.72 per cent to Rs 984.95 apiece on the BSE.
