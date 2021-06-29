MARKET NEWS

Ruchi Soya posts Rs 314 crore profit in Q4; revenue up 51% to Rs 4,859 crore

Total income increased to Rs 16,382.97 crore in the 2020-21 fiscal from Rs 13,175.36 crore in the previous year.

PTI
June 29, 2021 / 09:37 PM IST
 
 
Baba Ramdev-led Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 314.33 crore for the quarter ended March 2021.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 41.24 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 4,859.5 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 from Rs 3,209.02 crore earlier, it said in a regulatory filing.

For the full fiscal 2020-21, Ruchi Soya's net profit declined to Rs 680.77 crore from Rs 7,672 crore in 2019-20.

However, its net profit rose three times after excluding exceptional items.

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali group acquired Ruchi Soya through insolvency process in 2019.

Ruchi Soya said its branded business vertical, including brands sold under royalty arrangements, achieved sales of Rs 3,455.96 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, contributing to 71.12 per cent of the total sales.

The branded business vertical registered a growth of 14.53 per cent on q-o-q and 49.47 per cent on y-o-y basis.

To further strengthen its existing array of products and portfolio of brands (like Ruchi Gold, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Nutrela and Ruchi Star), Ruchi Soya has started marketing biscuits, cookies, rusk and other associated bakery products under the Patanjali brand in India.

in June 2021, the company also started to market breakfast cereals and atta (wheat) noodles under the Patanjali brand.

Ruchi Soya has forayed into 100 per cent vegetarian nutraceutical and wellness products by initially introducing 10 FMHG products under the joint branding of Nutrela and Patanjali.

Recently, Ruchi Soya filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with Sebi to launch a follow on public offer (FPO) to raise Rs 4300 crore.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Results #Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd
first published: Jun 29, 2021 09:37 pm

