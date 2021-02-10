MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ruchi Soya posts Rs 227.44 crore net profit in December quarter

Total income stood at Rs 4,475.6 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal as compared to Rs 3,725.66 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

PTI
February 10, 2021 / 10:58 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ruchi Soya Industries on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 227.44 crore for the quarter ended in December. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 7,617.43 crore in the year-ago period because of an exceptional gain of Rs 7,466.06 crore.

The net profit in the third quarter of this fiscal year is up by 50 percent year-on-year if this exceptional gain is excluded.

Total income stood at Rs 4,475.6 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal as compared to Rs 3,725.66 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

"During Q3FY21, the performance of the company's branded business has been very encouraging, with Ruchi Gold, Mahakosh, Nutrela and Ruchi Star registering significant growth. The company's branded business including brands sold under royalty arrangement achieved a sales of Rs 3,017.58 crore in Q3FY21, contributing to 67.42 percent of the total sales of the company," Ruchi Soya said.

The net exceptional items for the previous year ended 31st March 2020 comprised of de-recognition of operational and financial creditors difference amounting to Rs 7525.60 crore between the carrying amount of financial liabilities extinguished and consideration paid; impairment of capital work in progress and property, plant and equipment of Rs 35.37 crore; impairment of refund receivable against commercial tax/ VAT and central sales tax amounting to Rs 42.59 crore.

Close

Related stories

In 2019, Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved acquired Ruchi Soya in insolvency proceedings.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Results #Ruchi Soya Industries
first published: Feb 10, 2021 10:58 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.