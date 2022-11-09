Ruby Mills Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.84 crore, up 32.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.84 crore in September 2022 up 32.74% from Rs. 45.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.63 crore in September 2022 up 87.67% from Rs. 4.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.05 crore in September 2022 up 28.83% from Rs. 10.13 crore in September 2021.

Ruby Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.43 in September 2021.

Ruby Mills shares closed at 234.30 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.08% returns over the last 6 months and 66.05% over the last 12 months.