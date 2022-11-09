 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ruby Mills Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.84 crore, up 32.74% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ruby Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 60.84 crore in September 2022 up 32.74% from Rs. 45.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.63 crore in September 2022 up 87.67% from Rs. 4.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.05 crore in September 2022 up 28.83% from Rs. 10.13 crore in September 2021.

Ruby Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.43 in September 2021.

Ruby Mills shares closed at 234.30 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.08% returns over the last 6 months and 66.05% over the last 12 months.

Ruby Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 60.84 62.37 45.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 60.84 62.37 45.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 24.28 25.65 13.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.89 -8.98 2.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.33 6.24 4.69
Depreciation 2.19 2.15 2.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.32 23.71 15.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.60 13.60 7.73
Other Income 1.26 0.26 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.86 13.87 7.73
Interest 0.97 1.03 2.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.89 12.83 5.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.89 12.83 5.43
Tax 2.26 3.11 1.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.63 9.73 4.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.63 9.73 4.07
Equity Share Capital 16.72 8.36 8.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.28 5.82 2.43
Diluted EPS 2.28 5.82 2.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.28 5.82 2.43
Diluted EPS 2.28 5.82 2.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

