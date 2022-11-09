English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ruby Mills Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.84 crore, up 32.74% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ruby Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 60.84 crore in September 2022 up 32.74% from Rs. 45.83 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.63 crore in September 2022 up 87.67% from Rs. 4.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.05 crore in September 2022 up 28.83% from Rs. 10.13 crore in September 2021.

    Ruby Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.43 in September 2021.

    Close

    Ruby Mills shares closed at 234.30 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.08% returns over the last 6 months and 66.05% over the last 12 months.

    Ruby Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations60.8462.3745.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations60.8462.3745.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.2825.6513.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.89-8.982.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.336.244.69
    Depreciation2.192.152.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.3223.7115.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.6013.607.73
    Other Income1.260.26--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.8613.877.73
    Interest0.971.032.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.8912.835.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.8912.835.43
    Tax2.263.111.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.639.734.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.639.734.07
    Equity Share Capital16.728.368.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.285.822.43
    Diluted EPS2.285.822.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.285.822.43
    Diluted EPS2.285.822.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Ruby Mills #Textiles - Composite Mills
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 04:08 pm