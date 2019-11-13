Ruby Mills Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 47.97 crore, up 1.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.97 crore in September 2019 up 1.38% from Rs. 47.31 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.96 crore in September 2019 up 32.14% from Rs. 5.27 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.99 crore in September 2019 up 11.62% from Rs. 13.43 crore in September 2018.

Ruby Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.15 in September 2018.

Ruby Mills shares closed at 192.00 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.97% returns over the last 6 months and -25.68% over the last 12 months.