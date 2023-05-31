English
    Ruby Mills Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.96 crore, up 12.98% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ruby Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 76.96 crore in March 2023 up 12.98% from Rs. 68.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.06 crore in March 2023 down 44.12% from Rs. 19.80 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.04 crore in March 2023 down 41.91% from Rs. 27.61 crore in March 2022.

    Ruby Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.84 in March 2022.

    Ruby Mills shares closed at 186.45 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.40% returns over the last 6 months and -2.88% over the last 12 months.

    Ruby Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.9659.2068.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.9659.2068.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.5021.7921.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.82-3.37-5.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.186.235.20
    Depreciation2.222.132.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.2425.0319.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.997.3924.60
    Other Income1.821.910.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.829.2925.17
    Interest0.861.272.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.968.0222.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.968.0222.50
    Tax1.891.222.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.066.8019.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.066.8019.80
    Equity Share Capital16.7216.728.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.312.0311.84
    Diluted EPS3.312.0311.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.312.0311.84
    Diluted EPS3.312.0311.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

