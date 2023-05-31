Ruby Mills Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.96 crore, up 12.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.96 crore in March 2023 up 12.98% from Rs. 68.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.06 crore in March 2023 down 44.12% from Rs. 19.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.04 crore in March 2023 down 41.91% from Rs. 27.61 crore in March 2022.

Ruby Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.84 in March 2022.

Ruby Mills shares closed at 186.45 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.40% returns over the last 6 months and -2.88% over the last 12 months.