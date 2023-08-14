Ruby Mills Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.83 crore, down 13.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.83 crore in June 2023 down 13.69% from Rs. 62.37 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.35 crore in June 2023 down 24.49% from Rs. 9.73 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.56 crore in June 2023 down 21.6% from Rs. 16.02 crore in June 2022.

Ruby Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.82 in June 2022.

Ruby Mills shares closed at 225.95 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.22% returns over the last 6 months and -0.80% over the last 12 months.