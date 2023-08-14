English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ruby Mills Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.83 crore, down 13.69% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ruby Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 53.83 crore in June 2023 down 13.69% from Rs. 62.37 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.35 crore in June 2023 down 24.49% from Rs. 9.73 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.56 crore in June 2023 down 21.6% from Rs. 16.02 crore in June 2022.

    Ruby Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.82 in June 2022.

    Ruby Mills shares closed at 225.95 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.22% returns over the last 6 months and -0.80% over the last 12 months.

    Ruby Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations53.8376.9662.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations53.8376.9662.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.7730.5025.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.482.82-8.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.216.186.24
    Depreciation2.162.222.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.3223.2423.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.8511.9913.60
    Other Income2.551.820.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.4013.8213.87
    Interest1.150.861.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.2612.9612.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.2612.9612.83
    Tax1.911.893.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.3511.069.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.3511.069.73
    Equity Share Capital16.7216.728.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.203.315.82
    Diluted EPS2.203.315.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.203.315.82
    Diluted EPS2.203.315.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Ruby Mills #Textiles - Composite Mills
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!