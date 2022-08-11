Ruby Mills Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.37 crore, up 136.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.37 crore in June 2022 up 136.67% from Rs. 26.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.73 crore in June 2022 up 1496.8% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.02 crore in June 2022 up 219.76% from Rs. 5.01 crore in June 2021.

Ruby Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 5.82 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2021.

Ruby Mills shares closed at 484.35 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.95% returns over the last 6 months and 72.67% over the last 12 months.