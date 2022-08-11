 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ruby Mills Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.37 crore, up 136.67% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ruby Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 62.37 crore in June 2022 up 136.67% from Rs. 26.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.73 crore in June 2022 up 1496.8% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.02 crore in June 2022 up 219.76% from Rs. 5.01 crore in June 2021.

Ruby Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 5.82 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2021.

Ruby Mills shares closed at 484.35 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.95% returns over the last 6 months and 72.67% over the last 12 months.

Ruby Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 62.37 68.11 26.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 62.37 68.11 26.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 25.65 21.30 10.93
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.98 -5.32 -6.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.24 5.20 4.48
Depreciation 2.15 2.44 2.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.71 19.90 12.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.60 24.60 2.65
Other Income 0.26 0.57 0.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.87 25.17 2.96
Interest 1.03 2.67 2.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.83 22.50 0.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.83 22.50 0.81
Tax 3.11 2.70 0.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.73 19.80 0.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.73 19.80 0.61
Equity Share Capital 8.36 8.36 8.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.82 11.84 0.36
Diluted EPS 5.82 11.84 0.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.82 11.84 0.36
Diluted EPS 5.82 11.84 0.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Ruby Mills #Textiles - Composite Mills
first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:00 am
