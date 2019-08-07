Ruby Mills Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 41.27 crore, down 12.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.27 crore in June 2019 down 12.87% from Rs. 47.36 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2019 down 60.43% from Rs. 7.78 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.03 crore in June 2019 down 34.91% from Rs. 15.41 crore in June 2018.

Ruby Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.84 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.65 in June 2018.

Ruby Mills shares closed at 158.10 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -43.24% returns over the last 6 months and -53.97% over the last 12 months.