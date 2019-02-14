Ruby Mills Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 42.60 crore, down 3.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.60 crore in December 2018 down 3.65% from Rs. 44.22 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.72 crore in December 2018 down 44.52% from Rs. 6.71 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.50 crore in December 2018 down 31.73% from Rs. 15.38 crore in December 2017.

Ruby Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.23 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.01 in December 2017.

Ruby Mills shares closed at 265.50 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.12% returns over the last 6 months and -24.38% over the last 12 months.