Rubra Medicamen Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 11.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in March 2019 down 11.97% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 up 185.92% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019 down 130.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2018.

Rubra Medicamen shares closed at 3.63 on April 30, 2019 (BSE)