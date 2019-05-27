Rubra Medicamen Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 11.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rubra Medicaments are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in March 2019 down 11.97% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 up 185.92% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019 down 130.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2018.
Rubra Medicamen shares closed at 3.63 on April 30, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Rubra Medicaments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.30
|0.11
|0.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.30
|0.11
|0.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.04
|0.11
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.01
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.14
|0.06
|0.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.07
|0.13
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.07
|0.13
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.07
|0.13
|Exceptional Items
|0.17
|--
|-0.29
|P/L Before Tax
|0.13
|-0.07
|-0.15
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.13
|-0.07
|-0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.13
|-0.07
|-0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|5.47
|5.47
|5.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited