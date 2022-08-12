Rubra Medicamen Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, down 26.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in June 2022 down 26.73% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 up 101.41% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Rubra Medicamen EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Rubra Medicamen shares closed at 3.95 on August 11, 2022 (BSE)