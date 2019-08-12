Rubra Medicamen Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 1.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rubra Medicaments are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in June 2019 up 1.87% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 up 156.1% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.
Rubra Medicamen EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2018.
Rubra Medicamen shares closed at 3.80 on August 07, 2019 (BSE)
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 01:07 pm