Rubfila Intl Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.14 crore, up 14.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.14 crore in March 2022 up 14.77% from Rs. 100.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.58 crore in March 2022 down 6.39% from Rs. 11.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.66 crore in March 2022 down 3.27% from Rs. 16.19 crore in March 2021.

Rubfila Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.07 in March 2021.

Rubfila Intl shares closed at 83.75 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.95% returns over the last 6 months and 10.71% over the last 12 months.