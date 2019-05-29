Rubfila Intl Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 54.86 crore, down 5.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.86 crore in March 2019 down 5.49% from Rs. 58.04 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.71 crore in March 2019 down 22.29% from Rs. 4.77 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.87 crore in March 2019 down 14.87% from Rs. 8.07 crore in March 2018.

Rubfila Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.06 in March 2018.

Rubfila Intl shares closed at 41.35 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -9.12% returns over the last 6 months and -41.22% over the last 12 months.