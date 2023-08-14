English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rubfila Intl Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 102.51 crore, down 8.12% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:48 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rubfila International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 102.51 crore in June 2023 down 8.12% from Rs. 111.57 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.77 crore in June 2023 down 37.83% from Rs. 10.89 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.48 crore in June 2023 down 35.47% from Rs. 16.24 crore in June 2022.

    Rubfila Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.01 in June 2022.

    Rubfila Intl shares closed at 77.04 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.82% returns over the last 6 months and -3.09% over the last 12 months.

    Rubfila International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations102.5191.53111.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations102.5191.53111.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials78.5965.5285.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.24-0.17-5.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.964.494.12
    Depreciation2.081.861.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.8113.0812.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.316.7413.01
    Other Income3.090.911.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.407.6514.56
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.407.6514.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.407.6514.56
    Tax1.632.163.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.775.4910.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.775.4910.89
    Equity Share Capital27.1327.1327.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.251.072.01
    Diluted EPS1.251.072.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.251.072.01
    Diluted EPS1.251.072.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #rubber #Rubfila International #Rubfila Intl
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!