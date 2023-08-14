Rubfila Intl Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 102.51 crore, down 8.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.51 crore in June 2023 down 8.12% from Rs. 111.57 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.77 crore in June 2023 down 37.83% from Rs. 10.89 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.48 crore in June 2023 down 35.47% from Rs. 16.24 crore in June 2022.

Rubfila Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.01 in June 2022.

Rubfila Intl shares closed at 77.04 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.82% returns over the last 6 months and -3.09% over the last 12 months.