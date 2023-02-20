Rubfila Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.58 crore, down 27.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.58 crore in December 2022 down 27.69% from Rs. 107.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 down 83.12% from Rs. 9.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.02 crore in December 2022 down 75.17% from Rs. 16.19 crore in December 2021.