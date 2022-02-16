Rubfila Intl Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 107.28 crore, up 51.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.28 crore in December 2021 up 51.09% from Rs. 71.01 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.45 crore in December 2021 down 3.54% from Rs. 9.80 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.19 crore in December 2021 up 12.27% from Rs. 14.42 crore in December 2020.

Rubfila Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.74 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.95 in December 2020.

Rubfila Intl shares closed at 97.85 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.80% returns over the last 6 months and 57.44% over the last 12 months.