Rubfila Intl Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.01 crore, up 25.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.01 crore in December 2020 up 25.7% from Rs. 56.49 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.80 crore in December 2020 up 227.89% from Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.42 crore in December 2020 up 261.4% from Rs. 3.99 crore in December 2019.

Rubfila Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.63 in December 2019.

Rubfila Intl shares closed at 58.20 on February 26, 2021 (BSE)