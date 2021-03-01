English
Rubfila Intl Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.01 crore, up 25.7% Y-o-Y

March 01, 2021 / 12:28 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rubfila International are:

Net Sales at Rs 71.01 crore in December 2020 up 25.7% from Rs. 56.49 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.80 crore in December 2020 up 227.89% from Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.42 crore in December 2020 up 261.4% from Rs. 3.99 crore in December 2019.

Rubfila Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.63 in December 2019.

Rubfila Intl shares closed at 58.20 on February 26, 2021 (BSE)

Rubfila International
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations71.0166.2456.49
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations71.0166.2456.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials46.3044.6443.84
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.250.12-0.02
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.492.982.78
Depreciation1.241.210.83
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.576.626.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.6410.692.67
Other Income0.530.370.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.1811.063.16
Interest--0.030.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.1811.033.12
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax13.1811.033.12
Tax3.382.760.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.808.272.99
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.808.272.99
Equity Share Capital26.0126.0123.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.951.670.63
Diluted EPS1.951.670.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.951.670.63
Diluted EPS1.951.670.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Results #rubber #Rubfila International #Rubfila Intl
first published: Mar 1, 2021 12:22 pm

