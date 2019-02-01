Rubfila Intl Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 50.14 crore, up 10.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.14 crore in December 2018 up 10.33% from Rs. 45.45 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2018 up 17.66% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2018 up 5.63% from Rs. 5.68 crore in December 2017.

Rubfila Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2017.

Rubfila Intl shares closed at 38.90 on January 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given -42.75% returns over the last 6 months and -49.61% over the last 12 months.