    Rubfila Intl Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 113.39 crore, down 14.17% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rubfila International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 113.39 crore in March 2023 down 14.17% from Rs. 132.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.89 crore in March 2023 down 44.07% from Rs. 10.53 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.83 crore in March 2023 down 33.39% from Rs. 16.26 crore in March 2022.

    Rubfila Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.05 in March 2022.

    Rubfila Intl shares closed at 77.52 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.00% returns over the last 6 months and -5.41% over the last 12 months.

    Rubfila International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations113.39100.10132.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations113.39100.10132.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials79.0373.1794.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.961.001.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.01-1.06-0.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.287.826.89
    Depreciation2.272.161.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.3715.9815.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.491.0213.09
    Other Income1.071.061.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.562.0914.32
    Interest-0.020.030.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.572.0614.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.572.0614.23
    Tax2.680.553.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.891.5110.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.891.5110.53
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.891.5110.53
    Equity Share Capital27.1327.1327.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.130.282.05
    Diluted EPS1.130.282.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.130.282.05
    Diluted EPS1.130.282.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

