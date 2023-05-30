Rubfila Intl Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 113.39 crore, down 14.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.39 crore in March 2023 down 14.17% from Rs. 132.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.89 crore in March 2023 down 44.07% from Rs. 10.53 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.83 crore in March 2023 down 33.39% from Rs. 16.26 crore in March 2022.

Rubfila Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.05 in March 2022.

Rubfila Intl shares closed at 77.52 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.00% returns over the last 6 months and -5.41% over the last 12 months.