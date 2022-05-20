 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rubfila Intl Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.11 crore, up 15.67% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rubfila International are:

Net Sales at Rs 132.11 crore in March 2022 up 15.67% from Rs. 114.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.53 crore in March 2022 down 8.69% from Rs. 11.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.26 crore in March 2022 down 4.69% from Rs. 17.06 crore in March 2021.

Rubfila Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.12 in March 2021.

Rubfila Intl shares closed at 83.75 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.95% returns over the last 6 months and 10.71% over the last 12 months.

Rubfila International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 132.11 123.87 114.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 132.11 123.87 114.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 94.10 85.89 77.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.53 1.49 0.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.83 -1.48 0.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.89 6.39 5.26
Depreciation 1.94 1.87 1.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.38 15.31 14.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.09 14.40 14.40
Other Income 1.22 1.11 0.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.32 15.51 15.39
Interest 0.09 0.06 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.23 15.45 15.32
Exceptional Items -- -1.97 --
P/L Before Tax 14.23 13.47 15.32
Tax 3.70 3.48 3.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.53 9.99 11.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.53 9.99 11.53
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.53 9.99 11.53
Equity Share Capital 27.13 27.13 27.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.05 1.84 2.12
Diluted EPS 2.05 1.84 2.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.05 1.84 2.12
Diluted EPS 2.05 1.84 2.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 10:33 am
