Rubfila Intl Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 114.21 crore, up 72.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.21 crore in March 2021 up 72.97% from Rs. 66.03 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.53 crore in March 2021 up 142.31% from Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.06 crore in March 2021 up 64.04% from Rs. 10.40 crore in March 2020.

Rubfila Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.12 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.83 in March 2020.

Rubfila Intl shares closed at 92.05 on May 25, 2021 (BSE)