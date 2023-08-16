English
    Rubfila Intl Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 123.56 crore, down 5.94% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rubfila International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 123.56 crore in June 2023 down 5.94% from Rs. 131.36 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.97 crore in June 2023 down 32.12% from Rs. 11.73 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.60 crore in June 2023 down 28.97% from Rs. 17.74 crore in June 2022.

    Rubfila Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.16 in June 2022.

    Rubfila Intl shares closed at 75.66 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.72% returns over the last 6 months and -4.83% over the last 12 months.

    Rubfila International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations123.56113.39131.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations123.56113.39131.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials89.5379.0395.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.400.960.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.55-1.01-4.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.997.287.14
    Depreciation2.522.272.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.3517.3716.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.227.4913.96
    Other Income3.871.071.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.088.5615.65
    Interest0.03-0.020.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.068.5715.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.068.5715.61
    Tax2.092.683.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.975.8911.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.975.8911.73
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.975.8911.73
    Equity Share Capital27.1327.1327.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.471.132.16
    Diluted EPS1.471.132.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.471.132.16
    Diluted EPS1.471.132.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:00 am

