Rubfila Intl Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 123.56 crore, down 5.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.56 crore in June 2023 down 5.94% from Rs. 131.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.97 crore in June 2023 down 32.12% from Rs. 11.73 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.60 crore in June 2023 down 28.97% from Rs. 17.74 crore in June 2022.

Rubfila Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.16 in June 2022.

Rubfila Intl shares closed at 75.66 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.72% returns over the last 6 months and -4.83% over the last 12 months.