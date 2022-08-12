 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rubfila Intl Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.36 crore, up 34.33% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 02:44 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rubfila International are:

Net Sales at Rs 131.36 crore in June 2022 up 34.33% from Rs. 97.79 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.73 crore in June 2022 down 3.39% from Rs. 12.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.74 crore in June 2022 down 3.27% from Rs. 18.34 crore in June 2021.

Rubfila Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.24 in June 2021.

Rubfila Intl shares closed at 79.50 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.16% returns over the last 6 months and -24.61% over the last 12 months.

Rubfila International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 131.36 132.11 97.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 131.36 132.11 97.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 95.62 94.10 69.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.66 1.53 0.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.76 -0.83 -4.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.14 6.89 5.08
Depreciation 2.09 1.94 1.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.64 15.38 10.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.96 13.09 15.55
Other Income 1.69 1.22 1.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.65 14.32 16.68
Interest 0.04 0.09 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.61 14.23 16.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.61 14.23 16.65
Tax 3.88 3.70 4.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.73 10.53 12.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.73 10.53 12.15
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.73 10.53 12.15
Equity Share Capital 27.13 27.13 27.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.16 2.05 2.24
Diluted EPS 2.16 2.05 2.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.16 2.05 2.24
Diluted EPS 2.16 2.05 2.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
