Rubfila Intl Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.36 crore, up 34.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.36 crore in June 2022 up 34.33% from Rs. 97.79 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.73 crore in June 2022 down 3.39% from Rs. 12.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.74 crore in June 2022 down 3.27% from Rs. 18.34 crore in June 2021.

Rubfila Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.24 in June 2021.

Rubfila Intl shares closed at 79.50 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.16% returns over the last 6 months and -24.61% over the last 12 months.