Rubfila Intl Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.10 crore, down 19.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.10 crore in December 2022 down 19.19% from Rs. 123.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2022 down 84.9% from Rs. 9.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.25 crore in December 2022 down 75.55% from Rs. 17.38 crore in December 2021.