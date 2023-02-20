English
    Rubfila Intl Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.10 crore, down 19.19% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 08:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rubfila International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 100.10 crore in December 2022 down 19.19% from Rs. 123.87 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2022 down 84.9% from Rs. 9.99 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.25 crore in December 2022 down 75.55% from Rs. 17.38 crore in December 2021.

    Rubfila Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.84 in December 2021.

    Rubfila Intl shares closed at 72.30 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.49% returns over the last 6 months and -26.19% over the last 12 months.

    Rubfila International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations100.10112.23123.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations100.10112.23123.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials73.1777.5485.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.001.131.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.061.91-1.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.827.406.39
    Depreciation2.162.111.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.9815.8415.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.026.2914.40
    Other Income1.062.811.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.099.1015.51
    Interest0.030.100.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.069.0015.45
    Exceptional Items-----1.97
    P/L Before Tax2.069.0013.47
    Tax0.552.183.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.516.829.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.516.829.99
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.516.829.99
    Equity Share Capital27.1327.1327.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.281.261.84
    Diluted EPS0.281.261.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.281.261.84
    Diluted EPS0.281.261.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

