Rubfila Intl Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.10 crore, down 19.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.10 crore in December 2022 down 19.19% from Rs. 123.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2022 down 84.9% from Rs. 9.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.25 crore in December 2022 down 75.55% from Rs. 17.38 crore in December 2021.

Rubfila Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.84 in December 2021.

Rubfila Intl shares closed at 72.30 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.49% returns over the last 6 months and -26.19% over the last 12 months.