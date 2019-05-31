RTS Power Corp Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 68.16 crore, down 30.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.16 crore in March 2019 down 30.01% from Rs. 97.38 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2019 down 36.54% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.44 crore in March 2019 up 75.79% from Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2018.

RTS Power Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.17 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.85 in March 2018.

RTS Power Corp shares closed at 42.60 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 27.16% returns over the last 6 months and 29.09% over the last 12 months.