RTS Power Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.26 crore, up 63.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.26 crore in December 2022 up 63.19% from Rs. 11.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2022 up 349.06% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.11 crore in December 2022 up 411.51% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2021.