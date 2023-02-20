English
    RTS Power Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.26 crore, up 63.19% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RTS Power Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.26 crore in December 2022 up 63.19% from Rs. 11.80 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2022 up 349.06% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.11 crore in December 2022 up 411.51% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2021.

    RTS Power Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.88 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.09 in December 2021.

    RTS Power Corp shares closed at 155.50 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 188.50% returns over the last 6 months and 124.06% over the last 12 months.

    RTS Power Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.2616.2211.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.2616.2211.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.0111.195.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.16--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.31-2.992.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.911.060.99
    Depreciation0.510.570.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.462.092.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.064.13-0.74
    Other Income1.541.651.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.605.770.81
    Interest0.510.320.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.095.460.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.095.460.48
    Tax1.621.00-0.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.474.461.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.474.461.00
    Equity Share Capital9.179.179.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.884.861.09
    Diluted EPS4.884.861.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.884.861.09
    Diluted EPS4.884.861.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

