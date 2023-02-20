RTS Power Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.26 crore, up 63.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.26 crore in December 2022 up 63.19% from Rs. 11.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2022 up 349.06% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.11 crore in December 2022 up 411.51% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2021.

RTS Power Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.88 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.09 in December 2021.

RTS Power Corp shares closed at 155.50 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 188.50% returns over the last 6 months and 124.06% over the last 12 months.