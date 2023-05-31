RTS Power Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.40 crore, up 87.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.40 crore in March 2023 up 87.84% from Rs. 24.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2023 up 165.56% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.75 crore in March 2023 up 240.91% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.

RTS Power Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.36 in March 2022.

RTS Power Corp shares closed at 154.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 99.74% returns over the last 6 months and 156.67% over the last 12 months.