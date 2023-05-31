English
    RTS Power Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.40 crore, up 87.84% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RTS Power Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 45.40 crore in March 2023 up 87.84% from Rs. 24.17 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2023 up 165.56% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.75 crore in March 2023 up 240.91% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.

    RTS Power Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.36 in March 2022.

    RTS Power Corp shares closed at 154.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 99.74% returns over the last 6 months and 156.67% over the last 12 months.

    RTS Power Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.4039.1324.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.4039.1324.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.5625.1718.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.81--0.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.142.280.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.761.011.12
    Depreciation0.590.930.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.864.395.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.675.35-1.55
    Other Income0.481.241.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.166.590.16
    Interest0.930.761.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.225.83-0.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.225.83-0.92
    Tax1.401.600.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.824.23-1.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.824.23-1.25
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.824.23-1.25
    Equity Share Capital9.179.179.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.894.62-1.36
    Diluted EPS0.894.62-1.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.894.62-1.36
    Diluted EPS0.894.62-1.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
