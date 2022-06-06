RTS Power Corp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.17 crore, up 6.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RTS Power Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.17 crore in March 2022 up 6.96% from Rs. 22.60 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022 down 397.5% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022 down 49.07% from Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2021.
RTS Power Corp shares closed at 58.60 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)
|
|RTS Power Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.17
|28.85
|22.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.17
|28.85
|22.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.29
|21.56
|16.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.07
|--
|0.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.28
|2.22
|0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.12
|1.09
|0.90
|Depreciation
|0.94
|0.96
|0.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.03
|3.82
|4.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.55
|-0.80
|-0.54
|Other Income
|1.72
|1.13
|1.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|0.33
|1.37
|Interest
|1.08
|0.39
|0.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.92
|-0.06
|0.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.92
|-0.06
|0.67
|Tax
|0.33
|-0.51
|0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.25
|0.45
|0.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.25
|0.45
|0.42
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.25
|0.45
|0.42
|Equity Share Capital
|9.17
|9.17
|9.17
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.36
|0.49
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-1.36
|0.49
|0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.36
|0.49
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-1.36
|0.49
|0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited