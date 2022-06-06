RTS Power Corp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.17 crore, up 6.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.17 crore in March 2022 up 6.96% from Rs. 22.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022 down 397.5% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022 down 49.07% from Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2021.

RTS Power Corp shares closed at 58.60 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)