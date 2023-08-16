RTS Power Corp Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.76 crore, up 20.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.76 crore in June 2023 up 20.41% from Rs. 22.22 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2023 up 306.6% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.81 crore in June 2023 up 47.12% from Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2022.

RTS Power Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2022.

RTS Power Corp shares closed at 149.00 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.78% returns over the last 6 months and 167.26% over the last 12 months.