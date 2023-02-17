RTS Power Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.13 crore, up 35.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.13 crore in December 2022 up 35.66% from Rs. 28.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2022 up 836.91% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.52 crore in December 2022 up 482.95% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.