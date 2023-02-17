English
    RTS Power Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.13 crore, up 35.66% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RTS Power Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 39.13 crore in December 2022 up 35.66% from Rs. 28.85 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2022 up 836.91% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.52 crore in December 2022 up 482.95% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.

    RTS Power Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2021.

    RTS Power Corp shares closed at 156.50 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 183.77% returns over the last 6 months and 122.93% over the last 12 months.

    RTS Power Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations39.1336.5728.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations39.1336.5728.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.1729.1921.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.16--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.28-3.602.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.011.161.09
    Depreciation0.931.010.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.394.603.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.354.04-0.80
    Other Income1.241.211.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.595.250.33
    Interest0.760.400.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.834.85-0.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.834.85-0.06
    Tax1.601.00-0.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.233.850.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.233.850.45
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.233.850.45
    Equity Share Capital9.179.179.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.624.190.49
    Diluted EPS4.624.190.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.624.190.49
    Diluted EPS4.624.190.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #RTS Power Corp #RTS Power Corporation
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:22 am