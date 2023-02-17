RTS Power Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.13 crore, up 35.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.13 crore in December 2022 up 35.66% from Rs. 28.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2022 up 836.91% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.52 crore in December 2022 up 482.95% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.

RTS Power Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2021.

RTS Power Corp shares closed at 156.50 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 183.77% returns over the last 6 months and 122.93% over the last 12 months.