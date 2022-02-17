RTS Power Corp Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.85 crore, up 45.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.85 crore in December 2021 up 45.96% from Rs. 19.76 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021 up 163.6% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021 up 31.63% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2020.

RTS Power Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.77 in December 2020.

RTS Power Corp shares closed at 70.20 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.51% returns over the last 6 months and 54.80% over the last 12 months.