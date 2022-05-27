RT Exports Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore, up 122.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore in March 2022 up 122.14% from Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2022 up 283.78% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2022 up 210.53% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.

RT Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 2.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.67 in March 2021.

RT Exports shares closed at 7.88 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)