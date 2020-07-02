RT Exports Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, down 57.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in March 2020 down 57.82% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 up 88.04% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 up 116.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019.

RT Exports shares closed at 3.79 on April 28, 2020 (BSE)