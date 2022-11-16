RSWM Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 953.79 crore, up 0.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 953.79 crore in September 2022 up 0.08% from Rs. 953.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.74 crore in September 2022 down 67.56% from Rs. 42.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.63 crore in September 2022 down 26.39% from Rs. 110.90 crore in September 2021.

RSWM EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 17.98 in September 2021.

RSWM shares closed at 302.65 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.30% returns over the last 6 months and -34.42% over the last 12 months.