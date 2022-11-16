English
    RSWM Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 953.79 crore, up 0.08% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RSWM are:

    Net Sales at Rs 953.79 crore in September 2022 up 0.08% from Rs. 953.07 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.74 crore in September 2022 down 67.56% from Rs. 42.35 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.63 crore in September 2022 down 26.39% from Rs. 110.90 crore in September 2021.

    RSWM EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 17.98 in September 2021.

    RSWM shares closed at 302.65 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.30% returns over the last 6 months and -34.42% over the last 12 months.

    RSWM
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations953.791,023.83953.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations953.791,023.83953.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials580.29615.63501.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.4526.7914.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-40.79-55.8215.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost109.95108.71101.74
    Depreciation34.7727.4428.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses202.74219.07216.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.3882.0175.23
    Other Income9.4831.366.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.86113.3782.06
    Interest18.5118.6016.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.3594.7765.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax28.3594.7765.21
    Tax14.6127.5222.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.7467.2542.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.7467.2542.35
    Equity Share Capital23.5523.5523.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.8328.5617.98
    Diluted EPS5.8328.5617.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.8328.5617.98
    Diluted EPS5.8328.5617.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am